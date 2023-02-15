Fanatical is proud to present the Safe In Our World Charity Bundle 2023 - a bumper collection of fabulous titles to blow your mind, all in support of mental health awareness.

Featuring over 20 games from a host of glorious publishers, you get to fill your boots with gaming goodness and give others a helping hand at the same time.

Grab a load of gaming favorites, including some overwhelmingly positive crackers…

Serve up dishes and decorate your expanding restaurant in PlateUp!, blast through the course in Turbo Golf Racing, become the ferrymaster in Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, embark of a smoldering story in The Last Campfire, rip it up with exotic undead blasting in Strange Brigade, roll out the RPG anime action-platformer with Indivisible, experience the Rise of Rome in the immense strategy Field of Glory II, discover your inner squirrel in Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, enjoy the micro-strategy base-building of Kingdom Two Crowns, and so much more.

This bundle includes 11 games rated Steam Deck Verified for seamless play on Valve’s awesome handheld PC gaming system.

All items displayed in the Safe In Our World Charity Bundle 2023 are delivered as official Steam keys.

Every cent, penny and yen is gratefully received. If you can donate more, please do so. From everybody involved in this bundle, we sincerely appreciate your support and salute your generosity.

Thank You to the Bundle Contributors

The bundle has been wonderfully supported by Safe In Our World friends, patrons and #LevelUpMentalHealth Partners, who have provided all titles within the charity bundle. The partners include; 505 Games, Black Razor Records, Bunkovsky Games, Convict Games, Curve Games, Double Eleven, Wizard Fu, Hello Games, it’s happening, Kepler Interactive, nDreams, Outright Games Ltd, Playtonic Friends, Playstack, PQube, SONNORI Corp, Raw Fury, Rebellion, Secret Mode, Slitherine Ltd, Tate Multimedia, The Irregular Corporation, Thunder Lotus Games, Torn Banner Studios, Wales Interactive, Whitethorn Games, Yogscast Games.

About Safe In Our World

Safe In Our World is a registered charity in England and Wales no. 1183344. A team of seasoned gaming veterans passionate about mental health brainstormed for over two years over ways they could make a difference. Launched on World Mental Health Day on October 10th, 2019, its aims are to raise awareness of mental health issues within the video games industry, and to provide resources, signpost help, and to drive change for everyone connected with the industry, for developers, publishers and service providers, to content creators and players. Its initial mission is to create an online destination where people can seek help, gain access to resources and information, and discover stories from real people within and surrounding the games industry, with more detailed policies available via the website. Safe In Our World is a worldwide hub accessible for anyone in need. Visit safeinourworld.org.

*Minimum spend $12.00 / €12.00 / £12.00 / C$16.09 / A$19.15 / ¥1,765

Please note: The Safe In Our World Charity Bundle is a charity purchase and qualifies as a charitable donation. All proceeds go to the charity. Please bear in mind that we cannot refund donations without permission of the charity.

Coupons are not accepted on Charity Bundles. Thank you for your support.

** Number of Games rated Steam Deck Verified correct at the time of bundle launch. Fanatical can’t take any responsibility for Steam Deck verification ratings which may vary over time, for example when a game is updated by the developer.

** PLEASE NOTE: The game STONE does not activate in China.